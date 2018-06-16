Luminex (LMNX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 24th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Luminex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex traded down $0.27, hitting $30.12, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 420,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,703. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. Luminex has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Luminex had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $472,360.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $57,998.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,968.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,496 shares of company stock worth $1,412,491. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.