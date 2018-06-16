Luxoft’s (NYSE:LXFT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $55.00 target price on Luxoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. William Blair downgraded Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Luxoft from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Get Luxoft alerts:

Luxoft remained flat at $$36.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,925. Luxoft has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.