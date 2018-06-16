Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research report report published on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 808 ($10.76) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.52) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

GLE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 762 ($10.15). 61,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,029. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.78).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading, primarily in the south of England.

