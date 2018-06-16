MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates traded up C$1.98, reaching C$70.73, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 654,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,488. MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a one year low of C$61.80 and a one year high of C$80.28.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$706.80 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

