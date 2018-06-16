Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 395.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of Mack Cali Realty worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

CLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Demarco acquired 68,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mack Cali Realty opened at $19.80 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.