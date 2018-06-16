BidaskClub Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 24th.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 628,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,168. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex Behfar sold 12,501 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $287,147.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 113,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,113 and sold 16,251 shares valued at $369,913. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

