Inditex (ITX) PT Set at €35.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.52 ($37.81).

Shares of Inditex traded up €0.31 ($0.36), hitting €25.76 ($29.95), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 6,460,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a twelve month low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

