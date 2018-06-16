Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,047. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide to its common stockholders a high level of total return consisting of dividends, and other income and capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of equity, debt, preferred or convertible securities and other instruments that are issued by the United States and non-United States companies that own, operate or manage infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.