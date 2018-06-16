MacroGenics (MGNX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on MacroGenics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of MacroGenics opened at $22.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,128.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

