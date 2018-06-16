MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of MacroGenics traded down $0.01, reaching $22.49, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,196,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 2.45. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.26). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,933,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,744,000 after acquiring an additional 384,861 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

