Madalena Energy Inc (MVN) Insider Buys C$49,350.00 in Stock

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) insider Maglan Capital Lp bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$49,350.00.

Maglan Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Maglan Capital Lp bought 200,000 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Maglan Capital Lp bought 456,500 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$109,560.00.

On Monday, April 30th, Maglan Capital Lp bought 424,793 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$101,950.32.

On Thursday, April 26th, Maglan Capital Lp purchased 451,500 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Maglan Capital Lp purchased 301,500 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,315.00.

Madalena Energy traded up C$0.01, reaching C$0.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 29,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,880. Madalena Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.29.

Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.39 million for the quarter. Madalena Energy had a negative net margin of 69.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%.

Madalena Energy Company Profile

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company primarily holds approximately 950,000 net acres in properties located in the Noroeste Basin in Northern Argentina and the Neuquén Basin in central Argentina. Its primary producing concessions are located at Surubi, Puesto Morales, and Coirón Amargo.

