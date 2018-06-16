Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $178.00 in a research report released on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.43.

MDGL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.16. 528,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,104. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $325.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $21,135,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643. Insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

