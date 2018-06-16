ValuEngine Upgrades Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) to Hold

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Magal Security Systems opened at $5.31 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,220 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.78% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

