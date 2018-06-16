Magellan Aerospace Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of Magellan Aerospace traded down C$0.37, reaching C$17.05, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of C$16.53 and a 12-month high of C$21.90.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$244.63 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 8.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on MAL shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine and aero structure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United Sates, and Europe. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

