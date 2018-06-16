Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $1.26 Billion Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,578,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 184,468 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 4.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.67% of Oracle worth $1,261,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.12.

Oracle opened at $46.28 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $835,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock worth $117,284,602. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.