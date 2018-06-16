MagicCoin (CRYPTO:MAGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,821.00

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on June 1st. MagicCoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1,821.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00005190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MagicCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000494 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002067 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008901 BTC.

About MagicCoin

MAGE is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,153,954 coins and its circulating supply is 7,403,954 coins. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio.

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

