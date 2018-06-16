Magnetcoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. Magnetcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Magnetcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00297608 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000228 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin Profile

Magnetcoin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2017. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,236,171 coins. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet.

Buying and Selling Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

