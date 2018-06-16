MaidSafeCoin (CRYPTO:MAID) Achieves Market Cap of $147.85 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on May 24th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $147.85 million and $1.56 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00005031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00588557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00237961 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00092639 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

