Majestic Wine (WINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.90 EPS

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 23.90 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 18 ($0.24) by GBX 5.90 ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Majestic Wine had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 474.50 ($6.32) on Friday. Majestic Wine has a 12 month low of GBX 305 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 485.50 ($6.46).

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Majestic Wine’s previous dividend of $2.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Majestic Wine from GBX 500 ($6.66) to GBX 535 ($7.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.40 ($5.92).

In other news, insider James Crawford sold 25,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.82), for a total value of £110,364.35 ($146,936.96).

About Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company offers red, white, rose, fine, dessert, and port and sherry wines; champagne, prosecco, sparkling wine, and cavas under Ruinart, Laurent Perrier, Veuve Clicquot, Bollinger, Nicolas Feuillatte, Taittinger, Krug, Lanson, Moët & Chandon, and Chandon brands; and beer products comprising lager, ale, and craft beers.

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.