Majestic Wine (WINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.53) target price on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.66) target price on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.40 ($5.92).

Shares of Majestic Wine opened at GBX 459 ($6.11) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Majestic Wine has a 1 year low of GBX 305 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.46).

Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported GBX 23.90 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18 ($0.24) by GBX 5.90 ($0.08). Majestic Wine had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.73%.

In other Majestic Wine news, insider James Crawford sold 25,255 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.82), for a total value of £110,364.35 ($146,936.96).

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company offers red, white, rose, fine, dessert, and port and sherry wines; champagne, prosecco, sparkling wine, and cavas under Ruinart, Laurent Perrier, Veuve Clicquot, Bollinger, Nicolas Feuillatte, Taittinger, Krug, Lanson, Moët & Chandon, and Chandon brands; and beer products comprising lager, ale, and craft beers.

