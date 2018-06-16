MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of -0.08. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

