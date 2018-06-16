Maker Price Hits $561.42 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $347.08 million and $379,068.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $561.42 or 0.08570890 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00586409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00246918 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00096072 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,228 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bibox, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Radar Relay, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

