Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

MNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Mallinckrodt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other Mallinckrodt news, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $16.44 on Friday. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

