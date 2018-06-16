MANA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell (HON)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Honeywell accounts for about 1.0% of MANA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,296,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Honeywell by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,785,000 after purchasing an additional 802,574 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Honeywell by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,508,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,693,000 after purchasing an additional 647,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell during the first quarter worth approximately $81,895,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell opened at $150.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Honeywell has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.