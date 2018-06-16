Contrasting ManpowerGroup (MAN) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ManpowerGroup and TTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 6 4 0 2.27 TTEC 0 1 0 0 2.00

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus price target of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.67%. TTEC has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given ManpowerGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than TTEC.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 2.61% 18.67% 6.02% TTEC -0.49% 22.77% 8.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ManpowerGroup and TTEC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $21.03 billion 0.29 $545.40 million $7.04 13.20 TTEC $1.48 billion 1.15 $7.25 million $1.80 20.50

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC. ManpowerGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ManpowerGroup pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TTEC pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of TTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats TTEC on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,700 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers digital trust and safety, and health services. The company serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

