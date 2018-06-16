Mantech International Corp (MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $477.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. Mantech International reported sales of $413.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter worth $105,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter worth $207,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International traded down $0.55, hitting $54.19, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 499,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,685. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

