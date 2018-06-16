Mantech International (MANT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News headlines about Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mantech International earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.3133840428654 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mantech International to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of Mantech International opened at $54.19 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.13 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other Mantech International news, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $658,360 over the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

