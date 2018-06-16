Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,566 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.33% of Mantech International worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,360. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mantech International traded down $0.55, hitting $54.19, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.13 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

