Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,936,214,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Mahony sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $413,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,464 shares of company stock worth $67,151,955 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.53, reaching $86.88, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

