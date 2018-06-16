Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce $23.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 billion and the highest is $28.75 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $18.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $90.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.02 billion to $118.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $71.73 billion to $134.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $1,395,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.38 per share, with a total value of $101,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at $866,035.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

