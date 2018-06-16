Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after buying an additional 367,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,209,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,716,000 after acquiring an additional 470,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,209,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,144,000 after acquiring an additional 839,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,208,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,664,000 after acquiring an additional 923,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 8,448,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,572. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

