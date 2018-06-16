Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $2,058,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $670,050.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $665,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $1,327,400.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $648,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $633,550.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $640,650.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $634,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $1,895,250.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.73, for a total transaction of $643,650.00.

salesforce.com opened at $138.41 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $364,846,000 after buying an additional 2,725,972 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,321 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $106,630,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,865,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,008,573,000 after purchasing an additional 645,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

