Marchex (MCHX) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.14. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 123,326 shares of company stock valued at $326,011. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marchex by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

