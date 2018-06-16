Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marcus (MCS) Share Price

Press coverage about Marcus (NYSE:MCS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marcus earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.595873710002 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Marcus opened at $32.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Marcus has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marcus had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 million. equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $375,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,250 shares of company stock worth $1,875,575. Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

