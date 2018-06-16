Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells 145,896 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,488,607.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,095. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on Marcus & Millichap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

