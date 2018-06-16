Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. 142,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,101. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 47,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,197.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,708.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $4,099,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,242,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,416,549.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,080,461 shares of company stock worth $75,671,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 273,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.