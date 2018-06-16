Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Director Charles John Larsen Sells 830,000 Shares

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Director Charles John Larsen sold 830,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $33,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, Charles John Larsen sold 425,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of Marijuana Company Of America remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,397,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,635. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

Marijuana Company Of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

