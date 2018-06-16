Mariner LLC Acquires 8,641 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 111,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy opened at $34.22 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.69 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.