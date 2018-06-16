Insider Buying: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) Director Purchases 340,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) Director Mark Evans Elliott acquired 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,071,000.00.

Shares of TSE:MPC opened at C$3.42 on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$3.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.25.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B (TSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.15 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B had a net margin of 127.88% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

About Madison Pacific Properties Inc. Class B

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,555,238 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 146,331 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

