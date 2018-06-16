MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.84% of MarketAxess worth $716,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 204,205 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $2,543,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $114.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other news, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $53,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

