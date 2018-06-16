Marten Transport, Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

MRTN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 377,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,135. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.40. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 12.98%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, VP James J. Hinnendael purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

