Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $258.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Martin Marietta outperformed its industry in the past year. Estimates for 2018 and 2019 have also moved up over the past 60 days reflecting analyst’s optimism over the stock’s prospects. The company’s string of acquisitions, divestitures and attractive shareholder returns are encouraging. Increased activities in the non-residential and residential markets are expected to boost demand. Factors like positive employment scenario and robust economic fundamentals are driving the sector’s performance. However, abnormally wet weather conditions in many markets are marring Martin Marietta’s prospects.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $262.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

MLM stock opened at $229.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $189.26 and a 52 week high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $1,281,592.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $102,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

