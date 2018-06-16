Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,032,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,831. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,065 shares of company stock valued at $738,964. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,195,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,310 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 107,727.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,821,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,493,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4,960.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,277,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,385 shares during the last quarter.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.