Masco Corp (MAS) Holdings Lifted by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 987.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Masco by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Masco by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco traded down $0.18, reaching $38.24, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,045. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 512.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

