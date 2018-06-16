Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,238 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,570 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Masco by 725.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 617,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 542,755 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 635,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 314,114 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Masco by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 534,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 309,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 398,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.