Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,812,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 863,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.78 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,513,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $446,418.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,254,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,067 shares of company stock worth $4,290,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

