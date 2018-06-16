Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nordson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Shares of Nordson traded up $1.01, hitting $130.55, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,885. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.98 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

