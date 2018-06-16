Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,440,000 after buying an additional 3,549,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,024,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,804,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,618 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,384,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,089,000 after purchasing an additional 888,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $69.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

