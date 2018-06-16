Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hubbell by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.95 million. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.19 per share, with a total value of $210,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

