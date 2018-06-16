Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 361,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 49,542 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Chemical Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,140.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel traded down $1.57, reaching $36.05, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,500,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.